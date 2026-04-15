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Canada

Lobster harvesters hope for strong prices as cost of fuel and other expenses soar

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 15, 2026 1:19 pm
1 min read
Boats loaded with traps head from the harbour in West Dover, N.S. on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
Boats loaded with traps head from the harbour in West Dover, N.S. on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. AV
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Lobster harvesters are hoping for higher prices this spring as their costs for fuel and other expenses skyrocket.

The season on Nova Scotia’s eastern shore kicked off last week with parts of New Brunswick and P.E.I. expected to open in the coming weeks.

The union representing harvesters says it’s hoping for shore prices of at least $9 to $10 per pound.

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Réjean Comeau, president of the Maritime Fishermen’s Union, says a strong price is needed as operational costs for fishers have doubled since the COVID-19 pandemic.

That includes increases in the price of equipment, insurance, labour and fuel, which has soared as a result of the Iran war.

However, the union says China’s decision to remove its 25 per cent tariff on Canadian lobster exports should increase demand and boost revenue.

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Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia seafood industry welcomes tariff removal on lobster and crab'
Nova Scotia seafood industry welcomes tariff removal on lobster and crab

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