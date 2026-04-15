Claudia Sheinbaum vows to ‘defend Mexicans at every level’

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Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum vowed Tuesday to take a harder line against the U.S. over the deaths of Mexican migrants in its immigration detention centres.

Sheinbaum had previously responded to U.S. President Donald Trump‘s anti-immigration provocations by defending Mexico’s sovereignty while meeting his requests to crack down on drug cartel activity. At the same time, the threat of tariffs and other economic or military-style sanctions loomed.

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But, as the number of Mexicans and other migrants dying in U.S. detention centres increases, and in the wake of the Trump administration’s decision to impose an energy blockade on Cuba — a Mexican ally — Sheinbaum seems to have changed her tune.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, she called the deaths “unacceptable” and the ICE detention centres “incompatible with human rights standards and the protection of life.”

“We are going to defend Mexicans at every level,” she said. “There are many Mexicans whose only crime is not having papers,” she continued.

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The Mexican government also said it had requested investigations into the deaths and ordered Mexican consulates to make daily visits to detention centres.

Sheinbaum said her government would raise the deaths in detention centres to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights and was considering appealing to the United Nations. Her government already said it would support lawsuits in the U.S. filed by detainees over poor conditions.

View image in full screen FILE – Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum gives a media briefing from the National Palace in Mexico City, Oct. 2, 2024, the morning after her inauguration. AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File

Her sentiments appear to echo the mood of some Americans. According to a February AP-NORC poll, about six in 10 U.S. adults say Trump has “gone too far” in sending federal immigration agents into American cities.

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“Growing dissatisfaction around ICE activities in the United States creates a more comfortable platform for members of the Mexican government to raise concerns about the fate of Mexican citizens,” Carin Zissis, vice-president of content strategy for the Council of the Americas, told the AP.

Sheinbaum had previously described herself as maintaining a “cool head” in the face of pressure exerted by Trump on Latin American countries in recent months. This year, his administration has captured and deposed Venezuela’s president, imposed an oil blockade on Cuba and threatened military intervention against Mexican cartels.

“This cannot be an opportunity for the U.S. to invade our sovereignty,” Sheinbaum said in February after the Trump administration moved to formally designate eight Latin American crime organizations as “foreign terrorist organizations.”

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“We want to be clear, given this designation, that we don’t negotiate our sovereignty,” she added. “There can be no interference or subordination.”

“Both countries want to reduce the consumption of drugs and the trafficking of illegal drugs,” the Mexican president concluded.

While Trump has taken public jabs at Sheinbaum — at one point suggesting cartels have greater control over Mexico than her government — he has also acknowledged an amicability between them.

“She is really a nice person, I like her a lot,” he said last month, proceeding to imitate the Mexican leader in a high voice.

— With files from The Associated Press