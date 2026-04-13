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World

Canadian killed in Lebanon, Anand says while calling for ceasefire

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted April 13, 2026 8:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘Israel’s brutality does not distinguish’: Lebanon suffering food, medicine crisis amid strikes'
‘Israel’s brutality does not distinguish’: Lebanon suffering food, medicine crisis amid strikes
RELATED: 'Israel's brutality does not distinguish': Lebanon suffering food, medicine crisis amid strikes
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A Canadian was killed in southern Lebanon amid the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said Monday, as community members separately identified the victim as a Windsor, Ont., man killed in an airstrike.

Hassan Haider was killed in what vigil organizers say was a strike by Israeli forces. They said he is the first Canadian killed since the recent invasion of Lebanon.

In a statement, Anand said, “On behalf of the Government of Canada, I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones as well as the broader community,” Anand’s statement said.

“Global Affairs Canada officials are in touch with his family to offer consular assistance as needed.”

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“Canada firmly supports the Lebanese government’s efforts to restore and exercise full state authority,” she continued, “including through the disarmament of Hezbollah.

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“We call on Israel to cease its attacks and encourage Israel and Lebanon to reach a durable, diplomatic solution.”

Community organizers say Haider is survived by his wife and five children, including a one-year-old.

In a separate statement, the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) said it was “devastated” by Haider’s killing.

“He was an innocent civilian, a loving father, and a noted member of his community,” the NCCM said.

The organization said the family and the group are calling on Canada to impose targeted sanctions on the Israeli government, investigate and prosecute Israeli soldiers in Canada for alleged war crimes, and push the RCMP to release a report on Israeli soldiers in Canada.

A vigil for Haider was held Monday in Windsor.

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