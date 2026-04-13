Jamal Shead model of consistency for Raptors

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TORONTO – Entering his sophomore NBA season, Jamal Shead knew there was one statistical category he wanted to lead the league in: games played.

He got there Sunday, appearing in his 82nd game of the Toronto Raptors’ season — one of just 18 players in the league to suit up in all 82 games in 2025-26. The second-year guard, who typically leads Toronto’s second unit, said one of his off-season targets was to be a consistent presence in the Raptors’ lineup.

“I played in 76 last year, so I knew I could get another six out of myself,” said the 23-year-old Shead by his locker at Scotiabank Arena. “Just try to continue to be in every game, just be available for this team.

“That was one of my goals.”

Shead averaged 6.6 points, 5.4 assists, and 1.7 rebounds over 22.6 minutes per game, starting 12 times. The Naismith Defensive Player of the Year for his senior season with the NCAA’s Houston Cougars, he averaged 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks for Toronto.

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“The medical staff are really awesome here,” said Shead. “They listen to my every need, and they’ve accommodated me after every game. Just ask me what I need, what I don’t need.

“There’s so much that goes into it, and I have such an awesome team around me. It’s been an amazing season with my body.”

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Most importantly, Shead was a constant for a Raptors team that had significant injuries all season.

When RJ Barrett or Immanuel Quickley missed long stretches of time, Shead often absorbed their minutes, and he also gave all-star Scottie Barnes a chance to rest when he stepped into the playmaker role.

All-star forward Brandon Ingram, named Eastern Conference player of the week on Monday, said Shead’s consistent presence in the lineup helped the Raptors reach the playoffs for the first time in four years.

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“He’s the head of the snake, especially for the second group,” said Ingram, who played in 77 games, the second most in his 10-year career. “He started some this year, and to be available is the best thing, knowing that somebody’s gonna be there consistently, doing the same thing every single night, defensive intensity, running the team.

“That’s special to do, especially how hard he plays every single night.”

Head coach Darko Rajakovic said that Shead’s playing in every game this season says a lot about how much preparation he put in off the court.

“(Shead) had a really good summer that allowed him to go through a season like this,” said Rajakovic. “All the recovery, the nutrition, all of the stuff he’s doing to maintain that during the course of the season.

“He’s a very durable player and winning player. I love it for him.”

The Cougars were a winning team every year Shead was playing collegiate basketball in Houston, reaching the Final Four of the men’s championship in his freshman season in 2020-21.

The next year, the Cougars won the American Athletic Conference regular-season and tournament championships and reached the Elite Eight of March Madness.

The team switched to the tougher Big 12 conference for the 2023-24 season, but Houston didn’t slow down, winning the regular-season title.

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After a muddled 30-52 rookie season for the Raptors, Shead is set to make his NBA playoff debut Saturday when Toronto opens its first-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“I’m just excited, man, and I think we get to play for something bigger,” he said. “Our season ended on this day last year. So just being able to have a shot at playing some more games and continuing this season with this team, it’s exciting. ”

Shead might need to step up again when the Raptors open their best-of-seven series in Cleveland. Quickley was listed as day-to-day Monday with a mild right hamstring strain.

Quickley underwent medical imaging a day after Toronto’s playoff-clinching 136-101 win over the visiting Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2026.