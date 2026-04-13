Quickley day-to-day with hamstring strain

TORONTO – Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley is out day-to-day with a mild right hamstring strain, the NBA club announced Monday.
The Raptors said Quickley underwent medical imaging a day after Toronto’s playoff-clinching 136-101 win over the visiting Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.
Quickley started but was limited to 17 minutes before exiting the game.
The point guard missed eight games recently while dealing with plantar fasciitis in his right leg.
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Clinching the playoff spot Sunday gives Quickley some time to rest. The Raptors, seeded fifth in the Eastern Conference, play Game 1 of their series with the Cavaliers on Saturday afternoon in Cleveland.
Quickley averaged 16.4 points, a career-high 5.9 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 31.9 minutes in 70 games (all starts) this season.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2026.
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