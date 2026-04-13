Quickley day-to-day with hamstring strain

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TORONTO – Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley is out day-to-day with a mild right hamstring strain, the NBA club announced Monday.

The Raptors said Quickley underwent medical imaging a day after Toronto’s playoff-clinching 136-101 win over the visiting Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

Quickley started but was limited to 17 minutes before exiting the game.

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The point guard missed eight games recently while dealing with plantar fasciitis in his right leg.

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Clinching the playoff spot Sunday gives Quickley some time to rest. The Raptors, seeded fifth in the Eastern Conference, play Game 1 of their series with the Cavaliers on Saturday afternoon in Cleveland.

Quickley averaged 16.4 points, a career-high 5.9 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 31.9 minutes in 70 games (all starts) this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2026.