‘Huge relief’: Co-founder settles defamation suit against Bear Clan Patrol

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James Favel has settled a lawsuit filed against the organization he co-founded that grew to be a pioneering model for Indigenous-led community safety in Canada.

In 2022, Favel filed suit against the Bear Clan Patrol after the board of directors he helped assemble removed him as executive director in 2020. At the same time, the lawsuit claims, a board member made defamatory statements about Favel on social media.

The statement of claim says Favel suffered public humiliation, emotional distress, loss of community involvement and loss of enjoyment of life.

There was no statement of defence filed by the non-profit.

Conditions of the settlement are confidential but Favel says it’s a “huge relief.”

“The stupidity of it all made my life not the same,” Favel tells Global News. “Self-preservation was a huge motivation [to file the lawsuit].”

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In the five years since the upheaval at the non-profit, Favel has started a successful consulting company that assists Indigenous communities with crisis management, while Bear Clan has lost some of its funding and its charitable status was revoked on July 5, 2025 for failing to file financials, according to the Canada Revenue Agency website.

View image in full screen The donation button on Bear Clan Patrol’s website leads to a notification that the community safety organization can’t accept donations after Canada Revenue Agency revoked its charitable status in July 2025 for failing to file financial information. Bear Clan Patrol

Bear Clan Patrol was once considered the gold-standard model for non-violent, non-confrontational community safety patrol, focusing on harm reduction in Winnipeg’s most vulnerable neighbourhoods.

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In its heyday, Bear Clan Patrol also ran a food hamper program and claimed a 75 per cent success rate in finding missing people.

Community activist Sel Burrows says the biggest loser in the legal drama is the communities Bear Clan Patrol used to serve.

“The Bear Clan was a crucial part of crime prevention and community development in the inner city and once [Favel] was pushed out, it just lost its stature,” Burrows says.

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He says smaller grassroots groups have emerged but haven’t filled the big shoes of the Bear Clan.

No one from Bear Clan Patrol responded to an interview request.