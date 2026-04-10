International rugby returns to Winnipeg for 1st time in 33 years

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World-class international rugby is returning to Winnipeg for the first time in more than three decades.

Canada’s men’s rugby team will take on the 24th-ranked Zimbabwe at Princess Auto Stadium on July 18 in the first international rugby match in Winnipeg since 1993.

It’s the final stop as part of the World Rugby Nations Cup Tour. It’ll be one of two matches that day as Tonga will also meet Portugal in the afternoon.

All four teams will be going to the World Cup in Australia in 2027.

Former Canadian captain Gareth Rees made the announcement Friday morning on Global News Morning. He played in that game in Winnipeg 33 years ago and is excited to see his sport reach new heights.

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“Rugby has gone to a new place from when I was here many, many years ago,” said Rees. “And it’s great. Great opportunities for kids to play the game. All different types of kids, body types. You’ve got some great clubs here in Manitoba and in Winnipeg in particular.

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“It’s a great sport to sign up to and be active for every type of child who wants to just have a run around.”

4:08 Major international rugby announcement for Winnipeg

Canada’s roster will be announced in June.

“Bringing Rugby Canada to Winnipeg is a really exciting moment for us,” said Wade Miller, president and CEO of the Winnipeg Football Club, in a media release. “We’re proud to welcome the sport to Princess Auto Stadium and showcase the incredible atmosphere our fans create. It’s a great opportunity to introduce rugby to new audiences while hosting a world-class event right here in our city.”

There are also three games in Edmonton a week earlier as part of the tour. Tickets start at $50 and give access to both matches at Princess Auto Stadium.