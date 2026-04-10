Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

International rugby returns to Winnipeg for 1st time in 33 years

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted April 10, 2026 5:59 pm
1 min read
Canada's men's rugby team will take on the 24th-ranked Zimbabwe at Princess Auto Stadium on July 18 in the first international rugby match in Winnipeg since 1993. View image in full screen
Canada's men's rugby team will take on the 24th-ranked Zimbabwe at Princess Auto Stadium on July 18 in the first international rugby match in Winnipeg since 1993. Charles Taylor / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

World-class international rugby is returning to Winnipeg for the first time in more than three decades.

Canada’s men’s rugby team will take on the 24th-ranked Zimbabwe at Princess Auto Stadium on July 18 in the first international rugby match in Winnipeg since 1993.

It’s the final stop as part of the World Rugby Nations Cup Tour. It’ll be one of two matches that day as Tonga will also meet Portugal in the afternoon.

All four teams will be going to the World Cup in Australia in 2027.

Former Canadian captain Gareth Rees made the announcement Friday morning on Global News Morning. He played in that game in Winnipeg 33 years ago and is excited to see his sport reach new heights.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Rugby has gone to a new place from when I was here many, many years ago,” said Rees. “And it’s great. Great opportunities for kids to play the game. All different types of kids, body types. You’ve got some great clubs here in Manitoba and in Winnipeg in particular.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a great sport to sign up to and be active for every type of child who wants to just have a run around.”

Click to play video: 'Major international rugby announcement for Winnipeg'
Major international rugby announcement for Winnipeg

Canada’s roster will be announced in June.

“Bringing Rugby Canada to Winnipeg is a really exciting moment for us,” said Wade Miller, president and CEO of the Winnipeg Football Club, in a media release. “We’re proud to welcome the sport to Princess Auto Stadium and showcase the incredible atmosphere our fans create. It’s a great opportunity to introduce rugby to new audiences while hosting a world-class event right here in our city.”

There are also three games in Edmonton a week earlier as part of the tour. Tickets start at $50 and give access to both matches at Princess Auto Stadium.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices