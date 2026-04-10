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Canada

Ontario to cut length of teachers’ college, increase practical element

By Allison Jones The Canadian Press
Posted April 10, 2026 12:46 pm
1 min read
A classroom is seen at Wazoson Public School of the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) in Ottawa, on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. View image in full screen
A classroom is seen at Wazoson Public School of the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) in Ottawa, on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
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The length of teachers’ college in Ontario will soon be cut in half, from two years to one.

Most programs are currently four semesters and under upcoming legislation, teachers’ college across the province would be delivered in three consecutive semesters over 12 months.

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The government says it will also establish a minimum practicum length as a way to emphasize real, in-class experience.

Teachers’ college in the province used to be one year, but in 2015 the then-Liberal government made it two years in response to a teacher surplus.

Now, however, the province is grappling with a shortage, which internal ministry documents have in recent years said could get worse in 2027.

Education Minister Paul Calandra says the changes for teachers’ college will be included in legislation to be tabled Monday, which will also address school board governance and trustees.

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