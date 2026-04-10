Experts warn gas price drops in Atlantic Canada may not last long

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Commuters in most Atlantic provinces are finding relief at the pump today after widespread drops in prices set by local utility boards.

But experts say they don’t expect the decreases to continue past a few days amid market uncertainty over the Iran war.

Constantine Passaris, economics professor at the University of New Brunswick, says commuters should fill up their tanks now as Canadians are in for “a bumpy ride” over the next couple of months.

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The Newfoundland and Labrador regulator lowered the maximum price of regular gasoline by 13.5 cents per litre.

New Brunswick’s energy board cut back its maximum figure by five cents per litre to $189.5.

The Halifax area saw a 1.7-cent decrease, while Prince Edward Island’s minimum price remained unchanged at just over 198 cents a litre.

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