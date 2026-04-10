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Canada

St. Lawrence, Fleming colleges announce plans to integrate by 2027

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted April 10, 2026 11:28 am
1 min read
St. Lawrence College and Fleming College are integrating to expand student opportunities and improve sustainability. View image in full screen
St. Lawrence College and Fleming College are integrating to expand student opportunities and improve sustainability. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
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St. Lawrence College and Fleming College have announced plans to integrate as equal institutions, a move aimed at building a stronger educational platform across both regions by 2027.

The integration is designed to increase access to education, expand specialized programming and student pathways, and better align the colleges with regional labour market demands. Officials say the partnership will also strengthen long-term institutional capacity and sustainability.

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Despite the merger, both colleges will continue to operate under their existing names and brands. There will be no immediate changes to local programs, services or student supports. Students currently enrolled will continue their studies as planned and will eventually receive diplomas and certificates from their respective home colleges.

The colleges have also confirmed that no campus closures or consolidations are planned as part of the integration.

Moving forward, academic programming will be carefully reviewed with a focus on helping students succeed. The next phase of the process will focus on implementation planning and engaging with key partners and the community for input.

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Due diligence is expected to be completed within the month, with the remaining integration work continuing throughout the year. The newly integrated college is scheduled to take effect on or before April 1, 2027.

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