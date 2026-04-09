SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Ingram has season-high 38 points in Raptors win

By John Chidley-Hill The Canadian Press
Posted April 9, 2026 9:37 pm
2 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – Brandon Ingram scored a season-high 38 points as the Raptors rolled to a 128-114 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday as Toronto closed in on a playoff berth.

Ingram added seven rebounds and seven assists as Toronto (45-35) won both games of a back-to-back with Miami.

The victory put the Raptors into a tie for fifth with the idle Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference standings. A win on Friday against the New York Knicks or on Sunday versus the Brooklyn Nets will clinch Toronto’s first playoff spot in four years.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto Raptors hold annual March break fan day at Scotiabank Arena'
Toronto Raptors hold annual March break fan day at Scotiabank Arena
Story continues below advertisement

RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., added 22 points, six rebounds and three assists for the Raptors.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Bam Adebayo and Davion Mitchell each had a double-double for Miami (41-39). Adebayo had 24 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, while Mitchell scored 15 and added 11 assists.

The Heat had already locked up a spot in the play-in tournament but were mathematically eliminated from the playoffs in Tuesday’s loss.

Takeaways

Heat: Two days after a 121-95 loss to Toronto that head coach Erik Spoelstra said “embarrassed” his team, Miami didn’t improve significantly. The Heat were outrebounded 40-34 and gave up 15 turnovers for 24 points.

Raptors: All-star Scottie Barnes got into early foul trouble but Ingram stepped up, playing aggressively in the first two quarters, forcing the Heat to double- or triple-team him on defence, opening up scoring opportunities for his Toronto teammates. Ingram had 10 points in the first quarter and 13 in the second.

Key moment

Ingram made a pair of free throws with 1:58 left in the first half that capped a 14-1 Toronto run for a 19-point lead.

Key stat

Toronto had just one turnover in the first half and a total of six.

Story continues below advertisement

Up next

Toronto: Visits the New York Knicks on Friday.

Miami: Visits the Washington Wizards on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2026.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices