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2 comments

  1. J
    April 9, 2026 at 8:54 pm

    How many news spots does global do on EVs? This aggressive push for EVs is ridiculous. Nobody wants them! And I like how you center the story in Alberta, our oil and gas heartland. You think we’re all clapping seals, and can’t see through this government run propaganda?

  2. Mike
    April 9, 2026 at 8:44 pm

    Is it my turn to make this comment? OK; why does it take 5 minutes for the price to go up and maybe never for it to go down?

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Electric vehicle enthusiasm going up as gas price show little sign of coming down

By Gates Guarin Global News
Posted April 9, 2026 8:17 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Electric vehicle enthusiasm up as gas price soar in Alberta'
Electric vehicle enthusiasm up as gas price soar in Alberta
Potential car buyers at Edmonton’s annual Auto Experience are taking a harder look at electric vehicles, with no relief in sight for high gas prices. Acceptance for EVs is growing in the province, with almost 20,000 registered in Alberta in 2025. Gates Guarin has the details.
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Affordability continues to be on the minds of many Canadians. High gas prices for drivers also remains a factor, which is why some looking for a new ride are giving electric vehicles another look.

“Safety features are number one,” said Roxanne Forsyth. She and her husband attended the Edmonton Auto Experience show on Thursday in search of a new vehicle. “Comfort, of course and better gas mileage.

“Maybe a hybrid or some sort of electric.”

Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "Maybe a hybrid or some sort of electric."

Enthusiasm for EVs appears to be growing. According to statistics from Alberta Transportation, 19, 863 electric vehicles were registered in the province in 2025 — compared to just 3,527 in 2021.

Hybrid models were also up – 84,564 registered in 2025.

These numbers, however, pale in comparison to vehicles with a traditional internal combustion engine: Alberta saw over three million of those registered last year.

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Questions surrounding range and reliability made up the bulk of those asked of the Electric Vehicle Association of Alberta.

President Andrew Bastiuk and his team worked to dispel any of those concerns.

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“One of the challenges was there was very few manufacturers, and those manufacturers made a couple of body styles,” Bastiuk said.

“Now almost every manufacturer has multiple body styles so most people’s needs can be met.”

Click to play video: 'GM EV announcement a ‘symbolic’ start to shift in auto sector'
GM EV announcement a ‘symbolic’ start to shift in auto sector

Bastiuk said technology has come a long way from when EVs first hit the market. Batteries have longer range and can better withstand cold Alberta winters. But, there are still improvements needed in terms of infrastructure in the province.

“Going north can be a little challenging,” Bastiuk said. “Grande Prairie is now covered, Fort McMurray is not yet covered.

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“It’s coming but for those that need to do that commute, that’s not currently a great option for an electric vehicle.”

Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "It's coming but for those that need to do that commute, that's not currently a great option for an electric vehicle."

Curious drivers also had the opportunity to test drive an EV outside the Edmonton Expo Center.

Aakash Jhaveri, national engagement manager for Plug N’ Drive, said more than 50 per cent of Canadians have never been behind the wheel of an electric vehicle.

“If you want to work on EV adoption, we need to get people into these cars, need to get them to experience them and the product will do the talking themselves, but people don’t always have that opportunity.” said Jhaveri.

Jhaveri believes renewed federal EV and hybrid vehicle incentives will also help to drive sales. Eligible EVs can receive up to $5,000.

“There’s a lot more interest.”

Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "There's a lot more interest."
Click to play video: 'Experts hope federal EV policies will spur Alberta adoption'
Experts hope federal EV policies will spur Alberta adoption

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