Saskatoon Blades prepare to take on Prince Albert Raiders in rivalry series

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The Blades are riding high coming back from Edmonton. Winning their extremely competitive series against the Oil Kings, emotions are high, and so are spirits going into the next series.

However, the rivalry series is expected to be a major uphill battle.

A major focus of the series so far has been both the power play, and the penalty kill. Symbolically, in the game seven overtime against the Oil Kings, the Blades stonewalled an Edmonton power play, while clinching the series on the man advantage.

It was a big night for Blades forward Rowan Calvert, who tipped in the winning goal.

“It’s a really unbelievable — I don’t know how to describe it, it’s just relief. Excitement,” said Calvert

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The Raiders were the number one seed in the east, and are favoured to go far in this playoff run. Coach Dan DaSilva acknowledged the challenge ahead while being careful not to give the Raiders too much credit.

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“Our group is really tight. They have a ton of pride and they’re going to battle hard,” said DaSilva. “We know inside that room it’s not going to be easy, just like it was in the Edmonton series. We expect it to be another long series.

“It’s going to be a grind and a challenge, but we’re going to embrace that grind and challenge.”

Rather than any specific focus or game, DaSilva and the team credit their victory to something more abstract — belief.

“Maybe around the league there was doubt that we were going to win, but in the room, there was no doubt. We all believed in each other, and that’s the same thing we’re going to do this series,” said Blades power forward Cooper Williams.

Goalie Ryan Gardener received welcome news over the weekend that he will be nominated for the WHL’s Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy as humanitarian of the year for his third year running.

Despite his good-hearted advocacy and fundraising. The rivalry runs deep with the team.

“I genuinely hate the Raiders, I think everyone in the room feels the same. Every time we play them, we have this fire in us. It feels real, you really do hate them,” said Gardener.

The Blades are set to take on the Raiders at 7:00 Central standard time.