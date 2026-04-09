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Politics

John Rustad says BC United Party suppressed voter turnout as party fined $4,500

By Darryl Greer The Canadian Press
Posted April 9, 2026 2:24 pm
1 min read
B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad speaks to reporters following the throne speech at the legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito. View image in full screen
B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad speaks to reporters following the throne speech at the legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito. CAH
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Former B.C. Conservative leader John Rustad says a “dirty trick” by the BC United Party ahead of the 2024 provincial election suppressed voter turnout and may have cost the Conservatives victory.

Rustad says in a post on social media platform X that BC United was “sabotaging” his party by secretly funding the firejohnrustad.ca website that called for him to be ousted.

Elections BC revealed this week that its investigators found the website was not operated by disgruntled Conservatives, as it claimed, but was orchestrated by BC United campaign officials, who hired an Alberta political operative’s firm called Sovereign North Strategies Inc.

The elections watchdog fined BC United $4,500 for transmitting a false statement to affect election results” related to the website and a mail out.

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Rustad says BC United’s strategy actively worked to elect the NDP,” and the Conservatives were at the time just one seat short of forming government.

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Elections BC says evidence confirms the website and mail out were organized by BC United’s campaign manager, who it did not name, but who was Mark Werner, now managing the campaign of Conservative leadership contender Peter Milobar.

The website was set up in August 2024, before BC United folded its campaign and leader Kevin Falcon called for voters to support Rustad’s Conservatives instead.

Click to play video: 'John Rustad resigns as B.C. Conservative leader'
John Rustad resigns as B.C. Conservative leader

Rustad also does not name Werner, but says Milobar’s campaign manager was “in the middle of this betrayal.”

“The BC Conservatives need leadership that puts this province first, before disgusting old-guard politics,” Rustad says.

“Remember this when choosing your next leader for the BC Conservatives.”

Rustad also singles out BC United’s former vice-president Caroline Elliott, now vying for the Conservative leadership, saying she “wants to take over” the party. Elliott is Falcon’s sister-in-law.

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