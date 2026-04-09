Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Northlander unveils pricing for new trains from Toronto to northern Ontario

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 9, 2026 4:13 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Doug Ford says anyone who complains about Northlander schedule ‘needs to get their head shaken’'
Doug Ford says anyone who complains about Northlander schedule ‘needs to get their head shaken’
RELATED: Doug Ford says anyone who complains about Northlander schedule ‘needs to get their head shaken.’
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says “anyone who complains” about the new Northlander service “needs to get their head shaken a little bit,” as the government confirms how much journeys will cost.

The Northlander train, which will run from Toronto to Timmins and on to Cochrane, was discontinued in 2012 and is on the verge of being returned to service.

On Thursday, the government confirmed the one-way fare structure for its new train service, set roughly 10 per cent higher for the same routes by bus.

“It’s great that they have the buses, but you have the choice between the bus and this — it’s night and day,” Ford said.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Travelling the length of the route from Toronto to Timmins and on to Cochrane will cost an adult $188.40, and $94.20 for a child. Seniors and students will pay $160.14.

Story continues below advertisement

For adults, the fares are:

  • Toronto to Timmins to Cochrane: $188.40
  • Toronto to Timmins: $181.67
  • Toronto to North Bay: $109.70
  • North Bay to Timmins: $108.94
  • Toronto to Gravenhurst: $66.97

The head of Northlander said the route, timetable and fares for the train had been set after “we conducted extensive community consultation.”

Discounts will also be available for military personnel and people travelling to medical appointments.

Asked about concerns from some in the north about the overnight schedule the train will run on, Ford said people who were unhappy should “get their head shaken a little bit.”

“We’re spending a tremendous amount of money for people who would never, ever have the opportunity to hop on the train,” he said.

“(Minister) Vic Fedeli worked his back off for eight years promoting the train; we went out and bought beautiful trains. So work around the schedule. This isn’t going to be like the TTC.”

The Northlander has entered a key final testing phase, but does not yet have an official opening date.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices