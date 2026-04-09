Northlander unveils pricing for new trains from Toronto to northern Ontario

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Ontario Premier Doug Ford says “anyone who complains” about the new Northlander service “needs to get their head shaken a little bit,” as the government confirms how much journeys will cost.

The Northlander train, which will run from Toronto to Timmins and on to Cochrane, was discontinued in 2012 and is on the verge of being returned to service.

On Thursday, the government confirmed the one-way fare structure for its new train service, set roughly 10 per cent higher for the same routes by bus.

“It’s great that they have the buses, but you have the choice between the bus and this — it’s night and day,” Ford said.

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Travelling the length of the route from Toronto to Timmins and on to Cochrane will cost an adult $188.40, and $94.20 for a child. Seniors and students will pay $160.14.

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For adults, the fares are:

Toronto to Timmins to Cochrane: $188.40

Toronto to Timmins: $181.67

Toronto to North Bay: $109.70

North Bay to Timmins: $108.94

Toronto to Gravenhurst: $66.97

The head of Northlander said the route, timetable and fares for the train had been set after “we conducted extensive community consultation.”

Discounts will also be available for military personnel and people travelling to medical appointments.

Asked about concerns from some in the north about the overnight schedule the train will run on, Ford said people who were unhappy should “get their head shaken a little bit.”

“We’re spending a tremendous amount of money for people who would never, ever have the opportunity to hop on the train,” he said.

“(Minister) Vic Fedeli worked his back off for eight years promoting the train; we went out and bought beautiful trains. So work around the schedule. This isn’t going to be like the TTC.”

The Northlander has entered a key final testing phase, but does not yet have an official opening date.