Manitoba First Nation ‘deeply grieving,’ declares state of emergency

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Following the loss of several lives due to suicide, a First Nation 800 km north of Winnipeg declared a state of emergency and requested access to mental health support.

Three people died by suicide within the last two weeks, the Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation (NCN) wrote in the declaration of the state of emergency on Tuesday. It said that made for four lives lost to suicide in the last month, and a total of five people dying by suicide within the past six months.

“Our community is deeply grieving, and the pain is being felt across every family, every generation, and every part of our Nation,” the NCN wrote from Nelson House, Man.

“Chief and council are expressing serious concern about the risk of further loss of life, noting that suicide clusters can create a domino effect within communities already experiencing layered trauma and grief,” the declaration continued.

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In addition to the deaths, the community reported an uptick in suicidal ideation and self-harm, which was said to be straining emergency services in the area.

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“NCN’s response will be rooted in the teachings of mithopimatiswin (living a good life), emphasizing holistic wellness through cultural practices, ceremony, and community connection,” the declaration explained, calling on federal, provincial and First Nation partners for assistance.

The nation is asking for mobile mental health crisis response teams to visit the community, access to culturally-aware mental health assistance — with specialized support for youth — and long-term investments to aid community healing and prevent additional deaths.

NCN recommended members and others in need of support to contact:

NCN Family & Community Wellness Centre: 204-484-2341

204-484-2341 NCN Family & Community Wellness Centre Counseling on-call number: 431-354-1270

431-354-1270 Klinic Crisis Line (24/7): 204-786-8686 or 1-888-322-3019

204-786-8686 or 1-888-322-3019 Hope for Wellness Helpline (First Nations & Inuit): 1-855-242-3310

1-855-242-3310 Talk Suicide Canada: 1-833-456-4566

1-833-456-4566 Lifeline: 1–800-273-8255 or free text 988

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.



For immediate mental health support, call 988. For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention at suicideprevention.ca.



Learn more about preventing suicide with these warning signs and tips on how to help.