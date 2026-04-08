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Environment

Motor boats allowed to return to Clear Lake in Riding Mountain National Park

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 8, 2026 8:59 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Motor boats allowed to return to Clear Lake in Riding Mountain National Park'
Motor boats allowed to return to Clear Lake in Riding Mountain National Park
Parks Canada is lifting a ban on motorized boats in a western Manitoba lake popular with tourists.
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Parks Canada is lifting a ban on motorized boats in a western Manitoba lake popular with tourists.

The department has had the ban in place for the last two years at Clear Lake in Riding Mountain National Park.

The ban was aimed at stopping the spread of zebra mussels, an invasive species that can disrupt the food chain and damage drinking water infrastructure.

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Parks Canada says lifting the ban will be done in a way that protects bodies of water while allowing visitors to resume boating activities.

It says there will be new measures, including an expanded no-wake zone to help protect shorelines and two non-motorized days every week.

That is in addition to ongoing rules that require all watercraft to be cleaned, dried and subject to inspection.

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“Complete program details are currently being finalized and will be shared with visitors and stakeholders before the operating season in May,” Parks Canada said in a news release Wednesday.

“Parks Canada also intends to introduce a launch fee structure to support the implementation of lake management activities in the future.”

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