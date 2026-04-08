Quebec legislature prorogued as CAQ set to name new leader who will become premier

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The Quebec government has prorogued the legislature as the Coalition Avenir Québec gets ready to choose a new leader this weekend.

The cabinet of outgoing Premier Francois Legault says the national assembly will return with a new session — and new premier — on May 5.

Christine Fréchette, a former economy minister, and Bernard Drainville, an ex-environment minister, are the only candidates running to replace Legault.

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Legault announced in January he would step down after serving as premier since 2018.

His office says the pause in the activities of the legislature will give the new leader time for a proper transition.

CAQ members have started voting and Legault’s successor will be announced on Sunday afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2026.