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Canada

Culligan Water Park enclosure delayed to late 2027 due to site constraints

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted April 8, 2026 11:02 am
1 min read
The Culligan Water Park enclosure project will miss its summer 2027 completion target, prompting the city to fund additional public swim times at partner facilities. View image in full screen
The Culligan Water Park enclosure project will miss its summer 2027 completion target, prompting the city to fund additional public swim times at partner facilities. Global News
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Kingston swimmers will have to wait longer for a year-round Culligan Water Park, as the project is now expected to miss its original summer 2027 completion target.

The $25-million project, which began construction in October 2025, aims to enclose the existing outdoor pool. It is now projected to reach substantial completion by Nov. 22, 2027, with a final turnover to the city expected in December.

City staff say the delay is due to procurement lead times and the complex, sequential work required to enclose an existing aquatic facility.

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Critical constraints include restrictions on mechanical and electrical work over the pool basin and the need to complete the building envelope before deck and pool tiling can begin.

According to a city report, the schedule change will not impact the approved construction budget. However, the city is spending $50,720 in its 2026 operating budget to secure additional public swim time from partner aquatic facilities to offset the loss of the Memorial Centre pool next summer.

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Staff expect to request a similar amount to secure swim times for the summer of 2027.

The city has worked to secure temporary swim options with BGC South East, Queen’s University, the YMCA of Eastern Ontario and the new W.J. Henderson facility in Loyalist Township to maintain access while the project remains underway.

“Once the Culligan Water Park project is complete, residents will have access to aquatic programming throughout the whole year, not just the summer,” said Amy Elgersma, Kingston’s director of recreation and leisure. “This will reduce the pressures that we’re seeing and the demand on current facilities.”

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