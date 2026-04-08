Man accused of selling metal from rooftop HVAC units in Winnipeg charged

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A 35-year-old man is facing dozens of charges after police allege he stole and sold metal components from rooftop HVAC units across Winnipeg, causing approximately $500,000 in damages.

Fourteen thefts took place from January to March, according to Winnipeg Police Service (WPS), which said officers believe the man was selling the metal to scrap yards.

“Investigators also learned that (the accused) attended to metal scrap yards in and around Winnipeg on at least 28 occasions to sell the stolen metal,” police said in a news release.

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In the time span the alleged thefts took place, the man caused anywhere from $1,800 to $150,000 in damages at each scene. His costliest crime occurred on Feb. 28 at the 1300 block of Gateway Road, according to police.

The service also claims the man stole a Honda CRV from the 700 block of Sherbrook Avenue earlier that month and later used it for his crimes.

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He was arrested by Mounties in St. Andrews on Monday and turned over to the WPS property crime investigation team.

Charges laid against the 35-year-old include 12 counts of theft over $5,000 and two counts of theft under $5,000. He was also charged with 12 counts of mischief over $5,000, two counts of possession of property worth more than $5,000 that was criminally obtained and two counts of mischief under $5,000 or obstruction of enjoyment, according to the WPS.

Police also said they have three warrants for the man — assault by choking, suffocating or strangling, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and failure to comply.