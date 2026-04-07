Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Pivotal Terrebonne byelection sees preliminary 20% voter turnout in advance polls

By David Baxter The Canadian Press
Posted April 7, 2026 4:17 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney sets April date for 3 byelections'
Carney sets April date for 3 byelections
RELATED: Carney sets April date for 3 byelections – Mar 8, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Almost 38,000 people voted in the advance polls in three byelections that could give Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberals a majority government, with the highest advance turnout in Terrebonne.

Preliminary data from Elections Canada says 18,200 people in the Quebec riding cast ballots in advance elections, which amounts to almost 20 per cent of people on the voters’ list.

The riding saw 68 per cent voter turnout in the 2025 election.

Click to play video: 'Carney criticized Air Canada CEO…to win Terrebonne? Here’s why it makes sense'
Carney criticized Air Canada CEO…to win Terrebonne? Here’s why it makes sense

The Toronto area ridings saw lower degrees of voter turnout at the advance polls, with 10,300 ballots already cast in Scarborough Southwest and 9,400 in University — Rosedale. This amounts to 12 and 10 per cent voter turnout respectively.

Story continues below advertisement

Both the Liberals and Bloc Québécois have been making a strong push in Terrebonne, where a single vote gave Liberal Tatiana Auguste the victory over Bloc incumbent Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagné last year.

In February, the Supreme Court of Canada annulled the result of that vote, citing a clerical error on the return address on mail-in ballots.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Nearly 1,200 absentee ballot kits have been requested for Terrebonne as of April 6, according to Elections Canada.

Just over 1,100 mail-in ballots were cast in the riding during the general election last year.

Elections Canada reported about 20,000 advance ballots were cast in Terrebonne in the 2025 general election, with more than 21,000 cast in University — Rosedale and more than 19,400 in Scarborough Southwest.

Click to play video: 'Terrebonne candidates expect a tight race leading up to April 13 federal byelection'
Terrebonne candidates expect a tight race leading up to April 13 federal byelection

An adapted ballot has been created for the Terrebonne bylection, as Elections Canada expected an influx of independent candidates running as part of the Longest Ballot Committee protest against first-past-the-post results.

Story continues below advertisement

That means in the two Toronto byelections, voters will receive a ballot with all candidate names already printed on it, while in Terrebonne the ballot will be blank and voters will have to write in the name of their preferred candidate by hand. A list of all candidates will be provided at each voting booth.

There are 48 candidates on the Terrebonne ballot, 41 of them running without a party banner.

An adapted ballot was previously used in the byelection last August in Battle River – Crowfoot in Alberta, when 214 candidates ran, more than 200 of them under the Longest Ballot Committee protest. Elections Canada opted to use the adapted ballot after protests during the general election and previous byelections led to difficulties for voters and vote counters, due to the sheer length of the physical ballot.

If the Liberals win all three byelections, they will have 173 seats in the House of Commons, giving them a clear majority where they would not need opposition support to pass legislation.

If the Grits only win two, they will have still hit the 172 seat threshold for a majority, but Speaker Francis Scarpaleggia, a Quebec Liberal, only votes in the case of a tie. This means the Liberals would have 171 voting members in the House, same as the opposition.

To maintain neutrality, the speaker traditionally maintains the status quo if they have to vote. This means they normally would not pass new legislation, but would support the government on confidence matters.

Story continues below advertisement

The Toronto area byelections are being held to replace former cabinet ministers Chrystia Freeland and Bill Blair, both of whom resigned to take other opportunities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2026.

Click to play video: 'Supreme Court invalidates result from spring federal election in Terrebonne riding'
Supreme Court invalidates result from spring federal election in Terrebonne riding

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices