Toronto getting east-west shuttle boats as part of summer pilot

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Toronto will begin testing a water shuttle along its waterfront this summer, ferrying passengers from the island airport in the west to newly developed areas in the Port Lands.

The new pilot service will be organized by Waterfront Toronto, the city and the Toronto Port Authority, which jointly announced it had selected York Bay Marine Services to operate the route.

The seasonal, summer pilot, which will run for three months from June, is described as a “first step” in the enhanced waterfront transit plan.

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It will make three stops:

Ookwemin Minising, Port Lands

Yonge Street Slip

Portland Slip / Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport

“Toronto’s waterfront is one of our city’s most popular and well-loved destinations for residents and visitors from near and far, and improving access is a top priority that we keep advancing, including in this season,” Coun. Ausma Malik said in a statement.

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“I’m looking forward to the East-West Water Shuttle Pilot connecting more people across our harbour, opening new destinations to explore and making the experience of our waterfront even better for everyone to enjoy.”

Waterfront Toronto said the move was “an exciting step” toward unlocking the area fully.

Schedules and fares will be announced before it launches in the summer.