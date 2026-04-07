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Crime

RCMP arrest man after taxi stolen, crashed into police station’s wheelchair ramp

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted April 7, 2026 2:55 pm
1 min read
The wheelchair ramp at the Dauphin RCMP detachment is pictured with damage after a stolen taxi cab drove into it. View image in full screen
The wheelchair ramp at the Dauphin RCMP detachment is pictured with damage after a stolen taxi cab drove into it. RCMP
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A man from Skownan First Nation in Manitoba has been arrested after he allegedly stole a taxi cab and drove it into a wheelchair ramp at an RCMP detachment.

RCMP said its Dauphin, Man., branch responded to a report of a stolen taxi cab at 5:05 a.m. on April 4.

The suspect had gotten into the cab and was driven to a city hotel, then refused to pay his fare, police say. When the cab driver got out to ask the suspect to leave the vehicle, the suspect then jumped into the front seat and drove away.

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Police said the vehicle was found by officers at 5:30 a.m., with the driver refusing to pull over before speeding away. Officers say they then saw the taxi stopped at 5:40 a.m. in the Dauphin RCMP detachment’s parking lot. When they approached, the taxi again sped away before returning a short time later.

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The vehicle was boxed in by officers and the suspect was arrested.

According to police, at one point the taxi collided with the detachment’s wheelchair ramp and caused significant damage to both the ramp and vehicle.

A 32-year-old man from Skownan First Nation faces charges of vehicle theft, fleeing from police and two counts of mischief over $5,000.

Police say the suspect remains in custody.

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