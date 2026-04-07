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Canada

Montreal care home faces approved class-action over COVID deaths

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 7, 2026 1:54 pm
1 min read
Family and friends of the residents that died from COVID-19 related causes take part in a memorial in front of the Residence Angelica seniors home Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Montreal. View image in full screen
Family and friends of the residents that died from COVID-19 related causes take part in a memorial in front of the Residence Angelica seniors home Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
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A Quebec judge has authorized a class-action lawsuit against a private Montreal North long-term care home over alleged mismanagement of a COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 during which at least 68 residents died.

Lead plaintiff Antonio Capobianco alleges that Résidence Angelica’s actions contributed to the death of his 95-year-old mother, Filomena Greco, and others, as well as lasting impact on the survivors and their families.

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The lawsuit alleges the residence failed to follow proper protocol to manage a COVID-19 outbreak, including by transferring COVID-positive patients to a unit with people who were not known to be infected.

It also alleges that the residence failed to respect government-mandated infection control procedures, including ensuring staff members who were sick or had been exposed to the virus didn’t come to work.

The allegations in the lawsuit have not been tested in court, and the residence did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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The lawsuit is seeking damages on behalf of all the people who resided in the home between April 9 and June 26, 2020, as well as their spouses, caregivers, children, grandchildren and heirs.

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