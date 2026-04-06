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Weather

‘Hopefully the last of the snow,’ as Toronto prepares for another cold snap

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 6, 2026 5:02 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Climate Science: Why Canada’s weather warning system has changed'
Climate Science: Why Canada’s weather warning system has changed
WATCH: Climate Science — Why Canada's weather warning system has changed
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Toronto is “hopefully” facing the last snow of the winter this week, with temperatures on Tuesday potentially dropping to their lowest point until November.

Temperatures varied substantially over the Easter long weekend in the city, with highs over 20 °C on Good Friday, followed by bursts of rain and hailstorms later on.

Global News’ chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell said snow now threatens to return to Toronto, with wind chill taking temperatures well into the negatives before things warm up again.

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“Tuesday will likely be the coldest day we see until maybe November, but the sun will be back out during the day and at this time of year that makes a huge difference — even if you have to brush snow off the car in the morning,” he said.

Temperatures will drop sharply enough that the City of Toronto is opening warming centres beginning Monday night, with Environment Canada predicting lows of minus five.

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The weather, however, is then predicted to pick up. Farnell said higher-than-usual temperatures will follow the cold snap.

“You also won’t have to wait long to get back into the mild air,” he said. “The winds turn to the southwest again later this week, bringing back above seasonal temperatures.”

Temperatures could hit double digits from Thursday onwards, although it won’t necessarily be dry out.

“Highs in the mid-teens will again be likely the following week, but remember that in April it’s often two steps forward and one step backwards,” Farnell said.

“Hopefully this is the last of the snow.”

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