Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Strong winds forecast for much of B.C. starting Monday: Environment Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 5, 2026 6:39 pm
1 min read
A person walks a dog as waves and debris crash into the breakwater below Dallas Rd. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. View image in full screen
A person walks a dog as waves and debris crash into the breakwater below Dallas Rd. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A special weather statement issued for much of British Columbia’s southern coast and parts of Vancouver Island is warning of “strong and gusty” winds starting on Monday.

The notice from Environment Canada says wind gusts up to 70 km/h are expected to start late Monday afternoon and continue into Tuesday morning.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It says a “vigorous” cold front will cross the South Coast on Monday, developing strong westerly winds in its wake.

The statement covers communities including Metro Vancouver, Greater Victoria and east Vancouver Island as well as the Southern Gulf Island.

Environment Canada says strong wind gusts may toss loose objects and break tree branches.

The agency says both local utility outages and disruptions to services and travel are possible.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices