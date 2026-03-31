Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Condo pre-sales in Metro Vancouver plummeting, experts say

By Aaron McArthur & Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 31, 2026 7:54 pm
1 min read
A condo building is seen under construction surrounded by houses as condo towers are seen in the distance in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday March 30, 2018. Experts say the condo pre-sale market in Metro Vancouver has crashed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
A condo building is seen under construction surrounded by houses as condo towers are seen in the distance in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday March 30, 2018. Experts say the condo pre-sale market in Metro Vancouver has crashed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

There is another sign of the slumping condo market in Metro Vancouver: the number of pre-construction sales has crashed.

Matt Scalena, the co-host of the Vancouver Real Estate Podcast, said sales are historically low.

“Builders can’t build for a price that matches the resale market, so there’s this disconnect between pre-sale and resale, a price differential, and people just aren’t interested in buying pre-sale right now,” he said.

Developers are now either waiting or walking away, with a project in Richmond being a prime example of that.

It is still just a hole in the ground and hundreds of buyers are now waiting to get their deposits back.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In the first quarter of 2021, nearly 6,000 pre-construction units were sold across B.C.

Story continues below advertisement

In the first quarter of this year, there have been just 124.

“The pre-sale market has always been very reliant on the investor, and I think that given the outlook for the market, which is falling prices, falling rents, no population growth, there’s not a whole lot of incentive for investors to step up,” Steve Saretsky, a realtor with the Saretsky Group, said.

Buyers can now find better deals in the resale market, leaving new projects struggling to get off the ground.

Click to play video: 'Opportunities abound for 1st-time homebuyers as housing market softens'
Opportunities abound for 1st-time homebuyers as housing market softens

A similar situation is happening in other cities across Canada.

In Ontario, the situation may be even worse, with tens of thousands of unsold units.

On Monday, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that Ontario and Ottawa would spend billions to help cut municipal housing development charges in half for three years to spur new construction.

Story continues below advertisement

B.C. Housing Minister Christine Boyle says she’s meeting with the federal housing minister this week and says B.C. should be treated as well as Ontario.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices