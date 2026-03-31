Alberta RCMP still looking for baby’s remains after mother’s body found in apartment

RCMP are asking the public for help in finding the remains of a baby believed to have been put in a garbage bin in the Edmonton area.
RCMP say Braylee Beasley, who was about five months old at the time of her death, may have been placed in a garbage bin in the area of Sturgeon Point Villas Apartments in St. Albert, Alta., specifically outside door 11.
They say the remains may have been placed there sometime between mid-September and mid-November 2025.
In January, RCMP said the remains of Braylee’s mother, 23-year-old Ayla Egotik-Learn of Iqaluktuuttiaq (Cambridge Bay), Nunavut, were found in an apartment in St. Albert after a building employee was doing an “eviction-type check” and found a suspicious item.
Her common-law spouse, Christopher Beasley, was charged with second-degree murder, as well as two counts of indignity to a body.
Get breaking National news
RCMP say they would like to speak to anyone who may have disposed of any large bedroom furniture in the bin between mid-September and mid-November.
“Knowing the date this furniture was disposed of will significantly increase our investigators’ ability to identify a search site,” RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.
“The RCMP is committed to recovering Braylee’s remains and following up all investigative avenues available.”
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.