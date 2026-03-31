Alberta RCMP still looking for baby’s remains after mother’s body found in apartment

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RCMP are asking the public for help in finding the remains of a baby believed to have been put in a garbage bin in the Edmonton area.

RCMP say Braylee Beasley, who was about five months old at the time of her death, may have been placed in a garbage bin in the area of Sturgeon Point Villas Apartments in St. Albert, Alta., specifically outside door 11.

They say the remains may have been placed there sometime between mid-September and mid-November 2025.

View image in full screen Sturgeon Point Villas Apartments seen in St. Albert, Alta., in this undated photo. Investigators believe the remains of five-month-old Braylee Beasley were placed in a garbage bin at the apartment complex sometime between mid-September and mid-November of 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Alberta RCMP

In January, RCMP said the remains of Braylee’s mother, 23-year-old Ayla Egotik-Learn of Iqaluktuuttiaq (Cambridge Bay), Nunavut, were found in an apartment in St. Albert after a building employee was doing an “eviction-type check” and found a suspicious item.

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Her common-law spouse, Christopher Beasley, was charged with second-degree murder, as well as two counts of indignity to a body.

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RCMP say they would like to speak to anyone who may have disposed of any large bedroom furniture in the bin between mid-September and mid-November.

“Knowing the date this furniture was disposed of will significantly increase our investigators’ ability to identify a search site,” RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

“The RCMP is committed to recovering Braylee’s remains and following up all investigative avenues available.”