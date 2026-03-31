Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Alberta RCMP still looking for baby’s remains after mother’s body found in apartment

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 31, 2026 5:33 pm
1 min read
RCMP are asking for the public's help finding the remains of a five month old girl whose remains are believed to have been put in a garbage bin in the Edmonton area after her mother was allegedly murdered last fall. View image in full screen
RCMP are asking for the public's help finding the remains of a five month old girl whose remains are believed to have been put in a garbage bin in the Edmonton area after her mother was allegedly murdered last fall. Photo supplied to Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

RCMP are asking the public for help in finding the remains of a baby believed to have been put in a garbage bin in the Edmonton area.

RCMP say Braylee Beasley, who was about five months old at the time of her death, may have been placed in a garbage bin in the area of Sturgeon Point Villas Apartments in St. Albert, Alta., specifically outside door 11.

They say the remains may have been placed there sometime between mid-September and mid-November 2025.

Sturgeon Point Villas Apartments seen in St. Albert, Alta., in this undated photo. Investigators believe the remains of five-month-old Braylee Beasley were placed in a garbage bin at the apartment complex sometime between mid-September and mid-November of 2025. View image in full screen
Sturgeon Point Villas Apartments seen in St. Albert, Alta., in this undated photo. Investigators believe the remains of five-month-old Braylee Beasley were placed in a garbage bin at the apartment complex sometime between mid-September and mid-November of 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Alberta RCMP

In January, RCMP said the remains of Braylee’s mother, 23-year-old Ayla Egotik-Learn of Iqaluktuuttiaq (Cambridge Bay), Nunavut, were found in an apartment in St. Albert after a building employee was doing an “eviction-type check” and found a suspicious item.

Story continues below advertisement

Her common-law spouse, Christopher Beasley, was charged with second-degree murder, as well as two counts of indignity to a body.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

RCMP say they would like to speak to anyone who may have disposed of any large bedroom furniture in the bin between mid-September and mid-November.

“Knowing the date this furniture was disposed of will significantly increase our investigators’ ability to identify a search site,” RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

“The RCMP is committed to recovering Braylee’s remains and following up all investigative avenues available.”

Click to play video: 'Mom found dead, baby still missing in St. Albert homicide investigation'
Mom found dead, baby still missing in St. Albert homicide investigation

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices