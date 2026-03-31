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Canada

N.S. Power says meters are back online after last year’s hack broke communications

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 31, 2026 2:05 pm
1 min read
Nova Scotia Power CEO Vivek Sood is seen in the company's Halifax headquarters on Tuesday March 31, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Devin Stevens. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia Power CEO Vivek Sood is seen in the company's Halifax headquarters on Tuesday March 31, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Devin Stevens.
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The new CEO of Nova Scotia’s private electric utility says the firm has hit key milestones in its recovery from last year’s cyberattack.

Vivek Sood says Nova Scotia Power is turning its attention to rebuilding trust with customers.

Sood told reporters today the utility has reconnected every smart meter in the province after a cyberattack disrupted communications last March.

The disruption had caused the utility to estimate power usage with many customers complaining their bills jumped significantly.

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The company has also deleted all customer social insurance numbers it had on file, a commitment it made to the Privacy Commissioner of Canada.

Sood says trust is earned, not given, and acknowledges the utility has a lot of work to do, including fixing those inflated bills.

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The company is also in the middle of a rate increase process, with a final ruling expected in less than a month.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia Power customers demand accountability after almost a year of record-high bills'
Nova Scotia Power customers demand accountability after almost a year of record-high bills

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