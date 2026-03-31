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Sports

Rick Campbell joins Edmonton Elks coaching staff

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted March 31, 2026 1:30 pm
1 min read
Ottawa Redblacks head coach Rick Campbell, left, runs drills during practice ahead of the106th Grey Cup against the Calgary Stampeders in Edmonton on Friday, November 23, 2018. The THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
Ottawa Redblacks head coach Rick Campbell, left, runs drills during practice ahead of the106th Grey Cup against the Calgary Stampeders in Edmonton on Friday, November 23, 2018. The THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. NSD/
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EDMONTON – Rick Campbell is back with the Edmonton Elks.

The CFL team hired Campbell as a coaching analyst Tuesday.

Campbell began his CFL coaching career as defensive backs and special-teams co-ordinator with Edmonton (1999-04), as well as the defensive co-ordinator (2005-08) and won two Grey Cup titles with the organization.

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Campbell’s father, Hugh, guided Edmonton to five straight Grey Cup titles (1978-82) as head coach and later served as a GM, president and CEO before retiring in 2006.

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Rick Campbell, 55, also served as the head coach of Ottawa (2014-2019) and the B.C. Lions (2021-24). He was the Redblacks’ special-teams co-ordinator last season.

Campbell won a third Grey Cup as a coach in 2016 with Ottawa.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2026.

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