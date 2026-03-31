Rick Campbell joins Edmonton Elks coaching staff

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EDMONTON – Rick Campbell is back with the Edmonton Elks.

The CFL team hired Campbell as a coaching analyst Tuesday.

Campbell began his CFL coaching career as defensive backs and special-teams co-ordinator with Edmonton (1999-04), as well as the defensive co-ordinator (2005-08) and won two Grey Cup titles with the organization.

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Campbell’s father, Hugh, guided Edmonton to five straight Grey Cup titles (1978-82) as head coach and later served as a GM, president and CEO before retiring in 2006.

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Rick Campbell, 55, also served as the head coach of Ottawa (2014-2019) and the B.C. Lions (2021-24). He was the Redblacks’ special-teams co-ordinator last season.

Campbell won a third Grey Cup as a coach in 2016 with Ottawa.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2026.