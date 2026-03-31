Winnipeg defence lawyer accused of smuggling cannabis into correctional centre

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg-based criminal defence lawyer is facing charges after allegedly trying to sneak cannabis into a correctional facility in Manitoba.

The investigation began one year ago when correctional officers in the Headingley Correctional Centre smelled cannabis and began looking for its source, according to Manitoba RCMP.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Officers from the MILET (Manitoba Integrated Law Enforcement Team) East Team took charge of the probe about a week later, and subsequently identified a male working as a criminal defence lawyer as a suspect in the case,” Mounties said in a news release.

The 43-year-old lawyer has been charged with conspiracy to distribute cannabis, conspiracy to commit mischief and conspiracy to to possess a prohibited firearm, police said.

He remains in custody.

In addition to the lawyer, two other suspects were charged last year with two counts of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence in relation to the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Both cases remain before the courts.