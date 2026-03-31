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Crime

Winnipeg defence lawyer accused of smuggling cannabis into correctional centre

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted March 31, 2026 2:42 pm
1 min read
Headingley Correctional Centre View image in full screen
A Winnipeg-based criminal defence attorney is facing charges after allegedly trying to smuggle cannabis into the Headingley Correctional Centre. Global News
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A Winnipeg-based criminal defence lawyer is facing charges after allegedly trying to sneak cannabis into a correctional facility in Manitoba.

The investigation began one year ago when correctional officers in the Headingley Correctional Centre smelled cannabis and began looking for its source, according to Manitoba RCMP.

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“Officers from the MILET (Manitoba Integrated Law Enforcement Team) East Team took charge of the probe about a week later, and subsequently identified a male working as a criminal defence lawyer as a suspect in the case,” Mounties said in a news release.

The 43-year-old lawyer has been charged with conspiracy to distribute cannabis, conspiracy to commit mischief and conspiracy to to possess a prohibited firearm, police said.

He remains in custody.

In addition to the lawyer, two other suspects were charged last year with two counts of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence in relation to the investigation.

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Both cases remain before the courts.

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