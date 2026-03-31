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Canada

Stephen Lewis, social activist and former politician, dead at 88

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 31, 2026 12:49 pm
1 min read
Former Ontario NDP leader Stephen Lewis speaks during the 2016 NDP Federal Convention in Edmonton Alta, on Saturday, April 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Codie McLachlan. View image in full screen
Former Ontario NDP leader Stephen Lewis speaks during the 2016 NDP Federal Convention in Edmonton Alta, on Saturday, April 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Codie McLachlan. CM
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Former politician and longtime Canadian social activist Stephen Lewis has died.

Lewis, Canada’s former ambassador to the United Nations and one-time leader of the NDP in Ontario, was 88.

He is the father of Avi Lewis, who was elected leader of the federal NDP on Sunday.

The Stephen Lewis Foundation announced his death on its website today.

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Lewis held multiple posts with the UN after his four-year stint as Canada’s ambassador, including as a special adviser to then secretary-general Kofi Annan, as deputy director of UNICEF and as the UN’s special envoy for HIV-AIDS in Africa.

In 2003, he co-founded the Stephen Lewis Foundation, which as of last year had raised more than $200 million for grassroots organizations fighting AIDS on the ground in Africa.

— with files from Sheryl Ubelacker

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Click to play video: 'Stephen Lewis kicks off International Education Week with address at Trent University'
Stephen Lewis kicks off International Education Week with address at Trent University

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