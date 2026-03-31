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4 comments

  1. Ken
    March 31, 2026 at 2:27 pm

    Although it would be very entertaining to see Poilievre take his party to another huge defeat, Canada has more important things to worry about right now than having an election. The lunatic next door who is trying to kill us all comes to mind.

  2. Tom
    March 31, 2026 at 1:35 pm

    “Inside every progressive is a totalitarian screaming to get out.” David Horowitz. With Carney, just as with Trudeau, his words are worthless, watch his actions. Remember the quote above.

  3. Les
    March 31, 2026 at 1:33 pm

    Just like his “MOU’s”, Canadians can’t trust anything Carnage says.

  4. Eileen Marano
    March 31, 2026 at 1:29 pm

    Too bad,since he isn’t there much,guess he is afraid of what Pierre Poilievre will ask him as carney like all the liberals never answer any questions asked by other parties.

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Politics

Carney says he’s ‘absolutely not’ considering proroguing Parliament

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted March 31, 2026 1:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney ‘absolutely not’ considering proroguing Parliament '
Carney ‘absolutely not’ considering proroguing Parliament 
Carney ‘absolutely not’ considering proroguing Parliament 
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Prime Minister Mark Carney has said he is “absolutely not” considering proroguing Parliament if he were to secure a majority government.

“Absolutely not. It has never even entered my thinking, the possibility of that, so I couldn’t have been more surprised to see [the] suggestion that … was under consideration,” he said at an announcement in Wakefield, Que., surrounding the protection of land and waters on Tuesday.

“We are absolutely focused on working with Parliament, getting legislation through Parliament, adjusting legislation where it needs to be, where it’s better informed by discussions in Parliament, where we have to make compromise in order to do it. And we’ve shown that. We’ve shown that consistently.”

Click to play video: 'Terrebonne candidates expect a tight race leading up to April 13 federal byelection'
Terrebonne candidates expect a tight race leading up to April 13 federal byelection

The Globe and Mail had reported earlier Tuesday morning, citing sources, that Carney was considering proroguing Parliament if the results of three byelections on April 13 push him into a sought-after majority government.

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While a majority would give the Liberals enough votes to control the passing of legislation in the House of Commons, the membership of House of Commons committees doesn’t automatically reset and adjust to reflect a byelection.

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That means even with a majority, the Liberals could still face challenges with being outvoted or stalled by opposition members on some committees that study proposed legislation.

Prorogation ends a session of Parliament, kills any legislation currently in progress, and would require a new speech from the throne to restart a parliamentary session, including the re-establishment and re-appointing of MPs to committees.

Last month, MP Matt Jeneroux crossed the floor to the Liberals from the Conservatives, which was followed by Lori Idlout leaving the NDP on March 10. Two other former Conservatives, Michael Ma and Chris D’Entremont, crossed the floor late last year.

Carney currently needs three more seats to officially achieve a majority government.

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