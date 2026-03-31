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World

King Charles will visit the U.S., Bermuda in April, Buckingham Palace says

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted March 31, 2026 10:12 am
1 min read
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King Charles III will undertake a state visit to the United States in late April to celebrate the 250th anniversary of American Independence and to mark the close ties that exist between the two nations, Buckingham Palace said Tuesday.

The visit follows U.S. President Donald Trump’s state visit to the U.K. in September. That event was a glittering occasion featuring dazzling tiaras, brass bands and a sumptuous banquet served on 200-year-old silver. Such spectacles are meant to bolster ties between nations, particularly in difficult times.

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Trump is known to be very fond of the royal family, but has had little patience with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who has offered only defensive support for his longtime ally in the Iran war.

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Charles has visited the U.S. 19 times, but it will be his first state visit to the country. His mother, Queen Elizabeth II, undertook four state visits to the U.S.

The king also will travel to Bermuda, his first visit to the overseas territory as monarch.

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