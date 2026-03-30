Man charged with trying to kill officers at Edmonton LRT station after robbery

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A man has been arrested and accused of robbing a downtown Edmonton liquor store and trying to stab several police and transit peace officers who discovered him allegedly drinking in an underground transit station afterwards.

Both incidents went down the evening of Sunday, March 1.

The Edmonton Police Service said two of its officers, along with a transit peace officer (TPO), were patrolling the underground Corona LRT Station on Jasper Avenue and 107 Street, when they came across a man openly consuming alcohol around 10:30 p.m.

EPS said when the man was approached, he pulled out a knife and unsuccessfully attempted to stab the officers. No one was injured and the man was arrested.

“While we are grateful that no officers or members of the public were injured, this incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers all levels of law enforcement face on a daily basis,” said EPS Insp. Jon Morrison.

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Shortly after taking the man into custody, EPS officers determined the suspect was involved in a liquor store robbery about six blocks west, near 113 Street and Jasper Avenue, about half an hour before he was found drinking at Corona Station.

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“This is also an example of how crime and disorder continue to impact all corners of our city; from the business that was robbed, to the LRT patrons who may have felt unsafe during their commutes, to the officers on proactive duty who were attacked with a weapon,” Morrison said.

“This is why we must continue to have a proactive presence in public spaces.”

Morgan Banman, 33, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, three counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and robbery.

Anyone with any information about this or any other crime is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.