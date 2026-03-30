Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes off coast of northern Vancouver Island, B.C.

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake has struck off the northern coast of Vancouver Island, B.C.
Earthquakes Canada says it hit about 183 kilometres west of Port Hardy around 10:50 a.m. on Sunday.
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The agency says the earthquake was recorded at a depth of five kilometres, but was not felt and no tsunami is expected.
It says no damage was reported and none is expected.
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The quake comes after a 4.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of northern B.C. on Wednesday that also did not cause any damage.
Earthquakes Canada says earthquakes between a magnitude of 3.5 and 5.4 are often felt, but rarely cause damage.
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