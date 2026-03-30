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Canada

Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes off coast of northern Vancouver Island, B.C.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 30, 2026 8:04 am
1 min read
A view of a lighthouse on the Inside Passage from aboard the B.C. Ferries "Northern Expedition" between Port Hardy on Vancouver Island and Prince Rupert, B.C., on Thursday Aug. 30, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel. View image in full screen
A view of a lighthouse on the Inside Passage from aboard the B.C. Ferries "Northern Expedition" between Port Hardy on Vancouver Island and Prince Rupert, B.C., on Thursday Aug. 30, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel. cnp
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A magnitude 4.8 earthquake has struck off the northern coast of Vancouver Island, B.C.

Earthquakes Canada says it hit about 183 kilometres west of Port Hardy around 10:50 a.m. on Sunday.

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The agency says the earthquake was recorded at a depth of five kilometres, but was not felt and no tsunami is expected.

It says no damage was reported and none is expected.

The quake comes after a 4.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of northern B.C. on Wednesday that also did not cause any damage.

Earthquakes Canada says earthquakes between a magnitude of 3.5 and 5.4 are often felt, but rarely cause damage.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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