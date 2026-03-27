Sault Ste. Marie knocks off London to open 2026 OHL playoffs

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Marco Mignosa scored a goal and added two assists as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds defeated the London Knights 4-1 to open their Western Conference quarterfinal series on March 27 at Canada Life Place.

The victory gave Sault Ste. Marie a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven.

It took just 34 seconds to open the scoring in the series.

Will Nicholl won a board battle behind the Sault Ste. Marie net on the first shift of the game and fed a backhand pass into the slot to Jaxon Cover. Clover then lifted the first shot of the game over the blocker of Carter George for a 1-0 London lead.

The Greyhounds tied the game and took the lead on goals that came 1:06 apart later in the period.

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First, Jeremy Martin kept the puck on a two-on-one and snapped in his first career playoff goal to make it 1-1. Lukas Fischer then sent a seeing-eye shot through traffic and inside the left post from the left point and Sault Ste. Marie led 2-1 through 20 minutes.

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Marco Mignosa of the Greyhounds scored the only goal of the second period on a power play as the veteran forward hammered a one-timer into the Knight net at 15:26. Sault Ste. Marie took a 3-1 lead into the third.

Sault Ste. Marie stretched their lead to 4-1 on their second power play goal of the game as Brady Martin zipped a pass in front to Jeremy Martin for his second goal of the game, completing the scoring.

London defenceman Caleb Mitchell was hit by Jordan Charron of the Greyhounds in the first period. Mitchell left the game and did not return.

Knights forward Jesse Nurmi missed the entirety of Game 1 with an injury suffered in the final game of the regular season. Nurmi took warmup but did not play.

Sault Ste. Marie outshot London 25-24.

The Greyhounds were 2-for-4 on the power play.

The Knights went 0-for-3 on the man advantage.

Up next

Game 2 of the London-Sault Ste. Marie series happens on Sunday, March 29, at 6 p.m., at Canada Life Place.

The Knights will honour the 2016 Memorial Cup championship team during the game and first 1000 fans will received a commemorative banner.

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Coverage will begin at 6 p.m., on 980 CFPL, at http://www.980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.