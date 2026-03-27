Oilers sign defenceman Tomas Cibulka

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EDMONTON – The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Tomas Cibulka to a two-year entry-level contract, the NHL club announced Friday.

The contract is set to begin next season.

Cibulka, a six-foot, 176-pound defender, spent the past two seasons with his hometown team, HC Motor Ceske Budejovice in Czechia’s top league.

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He had 42 points (13 goals, 29 assists) and 57 penalty minutes over 90 regular-season games and 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 13 post-season games for the club.

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Before that, Cibulka had 102 points (18 goals, 84 assists) over three seasons in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League with the Val-d’Or Foreurs and Cape Breton Eagles from 2021 to 2024.

Cibulka had two goals in seven games and helped Czechia to a bronze medal at the 2024 world junior hockey championship.

The Oilers entered Friday in second place in the Pacific Division and return to action Saturday afternoon at home against division-leading Anaheim.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2026.