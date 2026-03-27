Oilers sign defenceman Tomas Cibulka

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Tomas Cibulka to a two-year entry-level contract, the NHL club announced Friday.
The contract is set to begin next season.
Cibulka, a six-foot, 176-pound defender, spent the past two seasons with his hometown team, HC Motor Ceske Budejovice in Czechia’s top league.
He had 42 points (13 goals, 29 assists) and 57 penalty minutes over 90 regular-season games and 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 13 post-season games for the club.
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Before that, Cibulka had 102 points (18 goals, 84 assists) over three seasons in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League with the Val-d’Or Foreurs and Cape Breton Eagles from 2021 to 2024.
Cibulka had two goals in seven games and helped Czechia to a bronze medal at the 2024 world junior hockey championship.
The Oilers entered Friday in second place in the Pacific Division and return to action Saturday afternoon at home against division-leading Anaheim.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2026.
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