No charges for Winnipeg police officers after 2023 altercation: watchdog

No charges will be authorized by Manitoba’s police watchdog after its review of a 2023 case involving off-duty police officers who were reported to have confronted and assaulted a man in the Seven Oaks neighbourhood of Winnipeg.
On Dec. 14, 2023, the man told Winnipeg police three off-duty officers attacked him. Police responded, met with the complainant and reviewed surveillance footage from the 1600-block of Main Street.
“The video showed the confrontation between the male and three off-duty officers and subsequent assault of the male by two of those officers,” said the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) of Manitoba.
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The incident resulted in minor injuries for the victim, according to the IIU.
None of the officers involved will be charged, the IIU said.
“The civilian director will not be authorizing charges against the other two subject officers because they agreed to actively participate in a restorative justice process to address their actions related to this incident,” the unit explained.
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The IIU said the investigation is “now completed and closed.”
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