Toronto road closures, parking restrictions and transit changes ahead of World Cup

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Toronto will close roads, ban parking and ask people to take transit or walk through key parts of the downtown when fans descend on the city in June for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Between June 12 and July 2, Toronto will host six men’s World Cup matches featuring countries like Germany, Canada and Senegal — with tens of thousands expected to arrive to take part.

To accommodate the swell in visitors and locals heading downtown, Toronto is proposing to fully and partially close some roads and suspend parking in parts of the city, hoping most will choose transit or walking.

According to the transportation plan drawn up for the city, Toronto is hoping to see 70 per cent of people arrive at the stadium either on the TTC or by GO train.

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Another 13 per cent are expected to walk or cycle, while 10 per cent will use ride-shares and taxis. Still, they expect seven per cent of those attending the game to drive — although there will be no designated parking.

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Managing game days will also involve a slew of road closures.

The report recommends a full closure on Strachan Avenue between Lake Shore Boulevard and East Liberty Street for 10 hours, beginning five hours before the match is set to kick off. There will also be closures on Fleet Street, Fort York Boulevard and the bottom of Dufferin Street.

Lake Shore Boulevard West will be closed for 10 hours from Bathurst Street to British Columbia Road — which could push traffic onto King Street, where parking may be suspended.

The plan also says only local traffic will be allowed into Liberty Village for the same 10-hour window as the road closures around matches.

View image in full screen Proposed road closures and traffic restrictions around the stadium during Toronto’s World Cup matches. Global News

During the World Cup, the TTC is planning to run enhanced streetcar service on its King, Harborfront and Bathurst routes. During peak hours on weekdays, the King streetcar will run every four minutes, Harbourfront will run every seven and Bathurst will run roughly every five minutes.

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Toronto’s bike share program will be ramped up around the stadium with valet service to accept bikes even when docks are full in particularly busy areas.