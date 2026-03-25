Customers brace for decision on Nova Scotia Power’s rate hike request

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Nova Scotians are expected to find out today how much their power rates are going up.

The provincial regulator is planning to release its decision on Nova Scotia Power’s request for a pair of rate increases.

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The privately owned electric utility is seeking a 3.8 per cent power rate bump retroactive to Jan. 1, and a 4.1 per cent hike that would come into effect Jan. 1, 2027.

The company says the increases are needed to strengthen the grid, expand tree-trimming and improve its response to extreme weather events.

Politicians and other critics have slammed the request.

They have pointed out that household income is stagnant and that public trust is at an all-time low following a cybersecurity breach at the utility last April.