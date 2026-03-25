Saskatchewan sees 4th overpass strike in less than a month

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Yet another Saskatoon overpass has been struck by an oversized vehicle. This time, a train bridge overpass on Circle Drive was hit, just metres from where a similar collision happened about two weeks ago.

It’s the fourth time in less than a month that a large vehicle has collided with an overpass in Saskatchewan. Three of those incidents have been reported in Saskatoon.

This latest overpass strike happened on Circle Drive, between Attridge Drive and 108th Street. Traffic was flowing again in both lanes after being reduced to just one lane as crews inspected the damage.

The collision follows another incident involving oversized equipment at Highway 16 and Highway 11 on March 5. A similar incident followed that about a week later, when an overpass was struck at 108th Street.

Then, on March 16, another overpass was hit east of Moose Jaw.

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“Compliance has got to be a priority for the trucking industry. There are permits that they are supposed to purchase to move over-height equipment. If they are over 4.15 metres, they need a permit,” said Susan Ewart, executive director of the Saskatchewan Trucking Association.

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Those permits clearly state where a driver needs to go and the best way to get there.

“If companies are trying to move their own equipment and they’re not following some of the same regulations as those carriers in that space… they typically know what those rules are,” Ewart said.

Ewart thinks there should be tougher penalties for those who are caught not following the rules.

“We’re sending people out to check all the overhead structures to ensure that we’ve got nothing that’s changing, any of the parameters around those structures.”

At the same time, the province plans to do an evaluation of every span throughout Saskatchewan.

“We’re sending people out to check all the overhead structures to ensure that we’ve got nothing that’s changing, any of the parameters around those structures,” said Gartner.

“Inspections are done on an ongoing basis and we’ll evaluate. We’re sending people out to check the overhead structures to ensure that we’ve got nothing that’s changing any the parameters around those structures.”

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There’s no word yet on charges in this latest incident.

However, charges, including driving without undo care and attention and operating with a major defect, have been laid through Saskatchewan highway patrol in connection with a collision on March 5, after an overpass was struck at Highways 11 and 16.

Drivers can face fines from the city for damaging infrastructure, up to $10, 000 for individuals and up to $20,000 for corporations under its traffic bylaw.

The city has said it intends to pursue all legal avenues to collect damages for the first two incidents.