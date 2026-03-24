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1 comment

  1. Samuel
    March 24, 2026 at 1:43 pm

    Gentrification, not only growth. The last six years have seen rents and house prices double and triple, with ugly apartment buildings being built in inappropriate locations such as across from single family homes. This never would have been allowed in the past. The northern portion of Centennial park was cut down for several new apartment buildings that are pushed right up against the walking trails. Prices have resisted downward movement even an inch, all we hear about is how great this is supposed to be.

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Canada

Atlantic Canada’s biggest cities are growing more than the national average

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 24, 2026 1:27 pm
1 min read
The Dartmouth ferry is seen en route to Halifax, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kelly Clark. View image in full screen
The Dartmouth ferry is seen en route to Halifax, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kelly Clark. KC
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International immigration to Canada is slowing but newcomers still helped six Atlantic cities grow more than the national average last year.

A new report says there was an average of 1.7 per cent population growth between July 2024 and July 2025 in Moncton, N.B., Fredericton, Saint John, N.B., Halifax, Charlottetown and St. John’s, N.L.

The report by the Atlantic Economic Council says the average is smaller than the previous year but still almost double the Canadian average of 0.9 per cent growth over the same period.

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Moncton saw a three per cent increase to its population, among the highest in the country.

Saint John recorded the smallest increase of the six cities, at 1.1 per cent.

The report says immigration drove the growth, but at a slower rate than prior years, as the federal government in 2025 scaled back the number of newcomers admitted to the country.

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Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia looking to improve 20-km stretch of Hwy 102 to support population growth'
Nova Scotia looking to improve 20-km stretch of Hwy 102 to support population growth

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