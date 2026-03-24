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Politics

Four premiers ask for greater say in superior, appeal court judge appointments

By Allison Jones The Canadian Press
Posted March 24, 2026 11:34 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canadians should have confidence in Court integrity and impartiality, says chief justice of Canada'
Canadians should have confidence in Court integrity and impartiality, says chief justice of Canada
WATCH: Canadians should have confidence in Court integrity and impartiality, says chief justice of Canada – Jun 16, 2022
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The premiers of Ontario, Quebec, Alberta and Saskatchewan are jointly calling on the federal government to give them more of a say in judges who are appointed to their superior and appeal courts.

They say in a letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney that having their governments actively engaged in the process will help ensure judicial appointments “appropriately reflect the diversity and the unique needs of each province and territory.”

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The premiers are asking for the federal government to choose from a pool of candidates recommended and approved by the provinces when appointing judges to superior trial courts and courts of appeal.

Justice Minister Sean Fraser says that is not something his government is considering right now.

He says the federal government consults with provinces and territories during the process to get their feedback, and the process is working well.

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The letter comes after Alberta Premier Danielle Smith made a similar request earlier this year, asking for more of a say on judicial appointments and threatening to withhold some court funding if that does not happen.

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