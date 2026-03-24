Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Progress on Phoenix pay system backlog is ‘limited,’ auditor general finds

By Catherine Morrison The Canadian Press
Posted March 24, 2026 9:31 am
4 min read
Click to play video: 'Business Matters: Thousands of federal government workers receive layoff notices'
Business Matters: Thousands of federal government workers receive layoff notices
Thousands of workers across the federal public service have received notices that their jobs may be cut, many of them landing within the last week. The Public Service Alliance of Canada said 1,775 workforce adjustment notices were issued to its members last week. The union said 2,273 members have received the notices since the federal budget was released in November. Anne Gaviola has this story and more in Business Matters for Jan. 20, 2026. – Jan 20, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The federal government is running out of time to clear the backlog of public service pay transactions under the old Phoenix system, if it wants to avoid infecting the new payroll system with similar errors, Canada’s auditor general said in a new report on Monday.

The federal government is working to replace the error-prone Phoenix with a new system, Dayforce, and all departments and agencies are expected to move to the new platform by March 2031.

A new report from the Office of the Auditor General of Canada released Monday said the government has made “limited progress” on eliminating a backlog of pay transactions that stood at more than 233,000 and affected at least 133,000 employees as of Sept. 30, 2025.

The backlog includes all transactions that were not processed within service standards.

“This is very important because if the backlog is not cleared before the transition to Dayforce, there is a risk that existing errors will carry over and undermine the effectiveness of the new system,” said the report.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Federal workers rally outside Liberal event over Phoenix pay system problems'
Federal workers rally outside Liberal event over Phoenix pay system problems

The report said the government earlier this year shortened the timeline for bringing departments and agencies under Dayforce by about three years, which “significantly” reduced the time available to clear the backlog.

It said this was done in part to mitigate the “complexities and costs” of operating two pay systems at the same time for several years.

“It will be important for Public Services and Procurement Canada to identify early on, monitor regularly, and mitigate the risks that a shortened schedule could create so as to avoid pay issues similar to the ones experienced from the deployment of Phoenix,” the report said.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Phoenix pay system, introduced in 2016, centralized pay services for most federal employees. Some public servants have since faced significant delays in receiving payments, while others have been underpaid, overpaid, or not paid at all.

Story continues below advertisement

The report concluded that the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat had made “slow progress” on simplifying pay rules.

The report said Public Services and Procurement Canada has been customizing Dayforce to work without simplified pay rules. It said the government has asked Dayforce to develop three custom applications that would cost Ottawa about $4 million per year.

“Officials told us this was done so that the slow progress in simplification would not hinder the implementation of the new pay system,” the report said.

The report also said that while the government has estimated replacing Phoenix with Dayforce will cost more than $4.2 billion, preliminary estimates did not include costs for departments and agencies to transition to the new system.

The report added that in 2025, Public Services and Procurement Canada received $565.9 million in funding for two years to configure and test Dayforce for implementation.

The report said that as of September 2025, the government was developing detailed cost estimates.

Click to play video: 'Liberals blame Harper government for troubled Phoenix pay system'
Liberals blame Harper government for troubled Phoenix pay system

At a news conference on Monday, Auditor General Karen Hogan said the $4.2 billion cost estimate to transition to Dayforce is “rough” and she expects the actual cost to be higher.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think this is an opportunity for the government to really think differently here and not just think in silos,” Hogan said.

“Think about the fact that every single department and agency will have to change the way they work, change their processes and onboard, and that comes at a cost.”

Joël Lightbound, minister of government transformation, public works and procurement, told reporters Monday that from 2018 until 2023, the government has invested $280 million to replace Phoenix with a new system, with $566 million budgeted into 2027.

“As for the detailed costing of the transition, this is being worked on at the officials level right now,” said Lightbound, who added that he accepted the auditor general’s findings.

He said it’s clear the system needs to be free of errors before the transition and there is still work to do.

In early 2023, the auditor’s report said, Public Services and Procurement Canada set a target of eliminating the backlog of all pay transactions that were one year old or older by March 2026. The auditor reports that, since then, the department’s internal reports through September 2025 have indicated it won’t meet the target.

Click to play video: 'Liberals still working to clear backlog from Phoenix pay system'
Liberals still working to clear backlog from Phoenix pay system

More recently, the report said, the federal government has changed its approach from eliminating transactions older than a year to balancing three priorities.

Story continues below advertisement

They are: eliminating the backlog for the first departments and agencies to adopt Dayforce; processing all new transactions within service standards; and gradually eliminating the backlog for all other departments and agencies, starting with the oldest transactions that have the most financial impact.

The first departments and agencies expected to take on Dayforce in 2027 include the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission, Shared Services Canada and Public Services and Procurement Canada.

The report said the government didn’t fully assess the potential downside of its plan to eliminate the overall backlog, starting with the first departments to adopt Dayforce.

It said the government should assess how the departments that are taking on Dayforce later will be affected and consider how future events — like a drop in the number of federal public servants — could affect the number of new pay transactions.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices