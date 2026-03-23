Alberta promises faster approvals for major projects

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Alberta’s United Conservative Party government announced Monday it will bring forward legislation to streamline approvals for major projects that, if passed, will set a 120-day approval timeline.

The measure was included in an October mandate letter to Alberta Energy and Minerals Minister Brian Jean.

“In an increasingly global environment, there is a growing need for a reliable and responsible energy producer,” Jean said in a release.

“Taking this step shows the world Alberta is ready to help meet this demand.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "Taking this step shows the world Alberta is ready to help meet this demand."

The release did not provide details about how the province would ensure approvals meet the 120-day target.

“The challenge is, we don’t know what this really means,” said Richard Masson, the former CEO of the Alberta Petroleum Marketing Commission.

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“If there was a problem before with Alberta’s regulatory approval process, what is it?” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "If there was a problem before with Alberta's regulatory approval process, what is it?"

Masson said the provincial government needs to create a clear framework for projects to follow before they reach the approval stage, if it wants to expedite the approvals process.

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The province says the legislation builds on earlier work with the federal government.

Alberta and Ottawa struck a prospective deal earlier in March, agreeing projects will follow the province’s regulatory review process if they fall under Alberta’s jurisdiction.

Alberta’s process will also be integrated into reviews involving federal land and jurisdiction.

1:23 Alberta reaches prospective agreement with Feds to speed up major project builds

“I hope what they’re doing is trying to clarify expectations, so when people put their application in, they’re complete and they can be adjudicated quickly,” Masson said.

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Alberta First Nations want more involvement in the process.

“There has to be a better way and there is a better way,” said Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation Chief Sheldon Sunshine.

“Having us react to these legislations they introduce and pass is not conducive to good business.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "Having us react to these legislations they introduce and pass is not conducive to good business."

Sunshine said he worries that speeding up approvals means Indigenous concerns expressed during the process may not be considered when projects get the go-ahead.

“We have to make sure we’re doing our due diligence and make sure these things don’t impact our environment and way of life,” Sunshine said.

The province says Indigenous consultation and environmental protections will remain a priority and integral to the process when the new timeline is implemented.

The UCP has yet to table the legislation. The energy and minerals ministry did not answer Global News’ question asking when that would happen.