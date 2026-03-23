Ontario man charged after GO bus crash sends six, including baby, to hospital

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Six people, including a baby, were taken to a southern Ontario hospital on Sunday after an SUV slammed into a GO Transit bus.

Niagara Regional Police say the crash happened in the north end of St. Catharines, in the area of North Service Road and YMCA Drive, just off the Queen Elizabeth Way highway.

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They say a Honda CRV in the northbound lane drove straight into a GO bus travelling south.

Police say there were 18 passengers on the bus, and six people — five passengers and the bus driver — were taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

Investigators say a 56-year-old man from Omemee faces impaired driving charges and has had his driver’s licence temporarily suspended.

He has since been released from custody and will appear in court at a later date.