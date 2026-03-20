Ontario border officer arrested in drug trafficking, import case

An Ontario border officer has been arrested in a drug trafficking investigation.
The officer and a driver who allegedly brought a truck load of drugs and tobacco across the border are facing the same charges, including for drug trafficking and import.
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RCMP say the border officer was arrested in January after he allegedly broke policy and allowed a transport truck with contraband into Canada.
Police say the truck contained millions of dollars’ worth of opium, cannabis products and tobacco.
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The investigation began after Canada Border Services Agency shared information with police about the agent employed at the Queenston-Lewiston entry in Niagara-on-the-Lake.
Both the officer and driver were scheduled to appear in court this month.
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