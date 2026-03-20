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Crime

Ontario border officer arrested in drug trafficking, import case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 20, 2026 12:14 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney announces major border crackdown, 1,000 new officers coming'
Carney announces major border crackdown, 1,000 new officers coming
RELATED: Carney announces major border crackdown, 1,000 new officers coming – Oct 17, 2025
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An Ontario border officer has been arrested in a drug trafficking investigation.

The officer and a driver who allegedly brought a truck load of drugs and tobacco across the border are facing the same charges, including for drug trafficking and import.

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RCMP say the border officer was arrested in January after he allegedly broke policy and allowed a transport truck with contraband into Canada.

Police say the truck contained millions of dollars’ worth of opium, cannabis products and tobacco.

The investigation began after Canada Border Services Agency shared information with police about the agent employed at the Queenston-Lewiston entry in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Both the officer and driver were scheduled to appear in court this month.

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