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Weather

Warm weather brings melting snow, potholes to Saskatchewan roads

By Ashley Beherns Global News
Posted March 19, 2026 10:33 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'The melt is on'
The melt is on
WATCH: The melt across Saskatchewan is on as we see higher temperatures wash away some of winter, but with the nicer weather comes a different problem for drivers.
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With the first day of spring on the 20th, high temperatures across the province are making it feel like T-shirt weather.

Some cities in the province are seeing temps in the high teens.

“Very warm start to spring and end to winter as well. Temperatures Thursday in parts of the south, getting to the 20s for the first time this year in parts in the southwest. The Regina area into the teens, Saskatoon area into those mid to upper single digits. Lots of melting snow,” said Peter Quinlan, Global News meteorologist.

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While people got a glimpse of spring, it’s also leading to pooling water and potholes on roads throughout the province.

But even though temperatures are above average for this time of year, Quinlan says winter weather isn’t quite over.

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“We are kind of deep in the freeze-thaw cycle, so even at night we see that ice reform as we fall below freezing most nights,” Quinlan said.

“There are a few that we kind of hover at or just above zero, but it looks like we’re going to actually see daytime highs dip back below zero as we go into next week, the end of the week especially. So, we’re definitely not done with winter.”

The city says some temporary pooling is expected during the spring thaw and they are actively monitoring conditions and responding where drainage problems occur.

People are encouraged to clear drains that may be blocked, if safe to do so, and report potholes using the city’s report a pothole online map.

Watch above for more on Saskatchewan’s winter warm-up.

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