Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

11-year-old boy in Colorado charged with murdering 5-year-old brother

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted March 19, 2026 4:04 pm
2 min read
FILE: Caution tape surrounds the entrance to the Ralph L. Carr Colorado Judicial Center, home of the Colorado Supreme Court, on January 2, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. View image in full screen
FILE: Caution tape surrounds the entrance to the Ralph L. Carr Colorado Judicial Center, home of the Colorado Supreme Court, on Jan. 2, 2024 in Denver. Chet Strange/Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An 11-year-old Colorado boy has been charged with murder in the death of his five-year-old brother, lawmakers confirmed on Wednesday.

He was charged on Monday with first-degree murder and an aggravated juvenile offender sentence enhancer, the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office confirmed, days after being arrested.

Police were called to a home in the 5200 block of South Jerico Street in Centennial at around 5:30 p.m. on March 11.

The juvenile suspect was taken into custody by deputies with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, according to an X post from the sheriff, and transported to the Marvin W. Foote Youth Services Center.

Because both the victim and the suspect are minors, investigators have not shared details about events leading up to the child’s death or the identities of those involved.

Story continues below advertisement

Authorities did not specify how the child was killed, or what led up to the incident.

The children’s neighbours told CBS News their kids played with the siblings days before the five-year-old’s death.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The victim was a kindergarten student at Timberline Elementary School in Denver, according to the U.S. outlet.

In a statement on X, the Arapahoe sheriff, Tyler Brown, wrote, “Our hearts go out to the family of these two young boys and to everyone in our community who is grieving this loss.”

“Cases involving the homicide of children are among the most difficult our deputies and investigators face. Our team is fully committed to a thorough investigation, and we will continue working tirelessly to determine exactly what happened,” he continued.

Story continues below advertisement

“We know tragedies like this impact not only the family, but also classmates, teachers, and neighbors throughout the community. We appreciate the support and patience of the public as our investigators work to gather the facts and pursue justice in this case.”

ABC News legal analyst Brian Buckmire said it was “extremely unusual” for a child to receive a first-degree murder charge.

Typically, “someone who is 11 years old doesn’t have the mens rea, or the mental capacity, to commit this crime,” he said. “Oftentimes we have to go through a hearing to see whether or not an 11-year-old understands the concept of taking an oath.”

The cause of death remains under investigation, police said.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices